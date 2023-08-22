A New Jersey man is in jail in Lincoln after deputies found more than 2 ounces of cocaine in his SUV amid an Interstate 80 traffic stop Monday, authorities alleged in court filings.

Members of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Criminal Interdiction Unit stopped Cecil Marshall, 31, for following too closely in the interstate's eastbound lanes near mile marker 399 in Lincoln, Lincoln Police Officer John Hudec alleged in the probable cause statement for Marshall's arrest.

Authorities searched Marshall's 2019 Dodge Durango after smelling marijuana, Hudec said, and found 61.5 grams of cocaine and 145 grams of ecstasy tablets in a duffel bag. Police also found $806 in his wallet.

Police took the 31-year-old to the Lancaster County Jail.

Prosecutors charged the Garfield, New Jersey, man Tuesday with possession of amphetamines with intent to deliver, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of money while violating a drug law.

A judge set his percentage bond at $250,000, meaning he must pay $25,000 to be released.

