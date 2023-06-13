The Nebraska Supreme Court has rejected a Lincoln man's argument that he deserves a new trial because the evidence in his case may have been among the drugs stolen from the State Patrol's evidence room.

Gabriel Muratella's attorney argued Muratella wouldn't have pleaded no contest to attempted possession with intent to deliver if he'd known about the misconduct by an evidence technician.

He's now serving an eight- to 12-year sentence for it.

In November 2021, more than two years after Muratella's sentencing, his attorney got an email from the Lancaster County Attorney's Office disclosing that his case had been identified as part of a Nebraska State Patrol drug-related investigation.

The letter said: "You are advised that it is possible that during the time any drug-related evidence in this case was in the custody of NSP, it may have been directly or indirectly maintained by or otherwise subject to the oversight of the former evidence technician," referring to Anna Idigima.

Idigima and George Weaver Jr. are facing sentencing later this summer in federal court for conspiring to steal and sell more than $1.2 million worth of narcotics from the patrol's evidence facility.

In February, the Supreme Court heard arguments in Muratella's case.

Deputy Lancaster County Public Defender Chelsie Krell said Idigima was in the chain of custody for the 18 grams of methamphetamine that Muratella was accused of trying to possess.

While it wasn't clear if she did anything wrong with the evidence in his case, the implication is that she may have, making Muratella deserving of a new trial, Krell argued.

She called it a "hopefully very rare circumstance where we have egregious misconduct by a state actor."

In district court, the state didn't oppose the motions and conceded that if Muratella were allowed to withdraw his plea it wouldn't retry him. But the judge ruled that Muratella couldn't ask for a new trial because he didn't have a trial. He pleaded no contest.

In oral arguments, the Nebraska Attorney General's Office said the ruling was the correct one and that Muratella should have filed a motion for post-conviction relief instead but didn't and now it's too late.

In a decision Friday, Chief Justice Michael Heavican said while Muratella contends his right to trial by jury was compromised because Idigima’s indictment destroyed the chain of custody for the seized methamphetamine, they found no merit to the contention.

"Nothing Muratella asserted in his affidavit has any bearing on the officer’s testimony that Muratella attempted to obtain the earbud case, the officer’s identification of the methamphetamine, its preliminary weight, the positive field test, or the admissions Muratella made to his probation officer," Heavican wrote.

