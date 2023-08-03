Nebraska State Patrol investigators arrested a corporal working in the state's prison system Wednesday over her alleged relationship with a parolee who she met and started dating before ever working for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, according to court filings.

Angelita Zuniga, 44, started dating the parolee sometime in late 2021 — months after the 30-year-old finished a four year prison stint and at least six months before Zuniga started working for the corrections department, State Patrol Investigator Pedram Nabegh said in the probable cause statement for her arrest.

Still, investigators began looking into Zuniga's relationship with the man after the department carried out a random search of Zuniga's vehicle at the Reception and Treatment Center last week, Nabegh said in the statement.

As a corporal at the south Lincoln prison searched the car Zuniga drove to work that day, the 44-year-old allegedly told prison staff that the car and some of its contents belong to her boyfriend, a parolee, Nabegh wrote in the court filing.

In a Tuesday interview with State Patrol investigators, Zuniga's boyfriend reported the two met on Facebook in 2021 and now live together, describing it as a "healthy and supportive" relationship, Nabegh wrote.

He told troopers he didn't know their relationship violated state law.

Investigators allege that Zuniga did know, pointing in the court filing to her academy training from when she joined the Department of Correctional Services.

Zuniga resigned from her post with the department and turned herself in to State Patrol investigators at the Lancaster County jail Wednesday, the corrections department said in a news release.

Prosecutors charged her Thursday with second-degree sexual abuse of inmate or parolee, a felony.

At her initial court appearance Thursday afternoon, Judge Thomas Zimmerman set the 44-year-old's percentage bond at $10,000. She must pay $1,000 to be released.

