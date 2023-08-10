A 67-year-old Nebraska man was taken by helicopter to a Lincoln hospital after he touched a live transformer while working on it Wednesday afternoon in Hickman, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The West Point man, a licensed electrician, was working as a contractor for the Lancaster County town when he was shocked by an electrical current at 7,200 volts while working on the transformer near Third and Main streets at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Chief Sheriff's Deputy Ben Houchin said.

"The electricity went into his arm and out his knees," Houchin said.

Medical crews flew the man to CHI Health St. Elizabeth with burns.

He is expected to survive the shock, Houchin said.

The transformer that shocked the man was connected to its power source by three underground circuits — only two of which had been disconnected when the man touched the transformer, Houchin said.

"He is very lucky," Houchin said, adding that such shocks often end fatally.

Photos: Firefighters in action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action Photos: Firefighters in Action