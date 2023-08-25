A district judge has quickly shot down Aubrey Trail's request to file a petition seeking to force the state’s hand to carry out his death sentence for the murder and dismemberment of Sydney Loofe.

Early this month, Trail had filed a motion asking to file the case without paying the filing fee.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman since has overruled the motion "because it asserts frivolous legal positions."

In a three-page order last week, the judge gave two reasons.

One, he said, those whom Trail sued -- Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Rob Jeffreys, the director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services -- do not have a clear duty to set his execution date.

And, two, Trail "does not have the right to dictate when the state will execute him."

McManaman pointed out that only the Nebraska Supreme Court can set the date, by statute.

"The inescapable truth is that the only entity that can give the relator (Trail) the relief that he wants is missing," he wrote.

McManaman said Trail also can't fix it by simply adding the Supreme Court as a party because the district court, "as an inferior tribunal, has no power to tell the Supreme Court what to do."

He said it isn't uncommon for death-row inmates to "volunteer" to be executed by choosing not to pursue postconviction relief. Since 1976, over 10% of death-sentenced prisoners executed in the U.S. had hastened their own executions.

In Nebraska, direct appeals are mandatory in capital cases like Trail's. McManaman said it isn't clear if death-row inmates could elect to forgo further proceedings and await their execution. Though, case law suggests they could.

But this case isn't about that, he said. Instead, Trail argues he has a clear right to his own death warrant, McManaman wrote.

"It is true that the Supreme Court has a ministerial duty to issue a death warrant, but nothing in the statutes suggests that a prisoner can enforce that duty. Put simply, the relator does not have the right to die on demand," he said.

The judge gave Trail 30 days to pay the fee if he wants to go forward, despite the order, which suggests the suit is likely to fail.

Trail, 56, has said he does not wish to conduct any further litigation staying the execution of his sentence in state or federal court.

In 2021, Trail was sentenced to death for Loofe’s murder.

The Lincoln store clerk’s disappearance the night of Nov. 15, 2017, led to a multistate manhunt for Trail and his girlfriend, Bailey Boswell, who in Facebook videos claimed to know nothing about it. Their cellphone records, though, led police, deputies and the FBI to fields and ditches in Clay County, where they made the grisly discovery of Loofe’s remains left scattered in trash bags.

At trial in June 2019, jurors found Trail guilty. Two years later, he was sentenced to death.

Boswell got a life sentence for her part in the crime.

In September, while his automatic, direct appeal still was pending, Trail sent a motion to the Supreme Court from the Tecumseh prison asking them to set an execution date. He said they refused to let him file it because he’s represented by counsel.

Then, in November, just shy of the five-year anniversary of the 23-year-old Lincoln woman’s disappearance, the Nebraska Supreme Court affirmed his conviction and death sentence.

In an email Thursday, Trail said he is trying to find an attorney who will help with the motion pro-bono. Lincoln attorney Tim Noerrlinger was appointed to represent him on post-conviction matters only.

He said he would only go forward with a post-conviction motion "if it is obvious that I'm gonna sit here no matter what I do, which is what it looks like."

"The judge's ruling was about nothing but the state's inability to carry out an execution and not letting me call their bluff," Trail wrote.

He asked why he should even have to do all this when there's nothing stopping his sentence from being carried out.

"Why do I have to fight to get the state to simply DO their jobs," Trail said.

In July, the Journal Star confirmed the Department of Correctional Services was not in possession of any lethal-injection chemicals.

Asked if steps were being taken to try to obtain them, Jeffreys said in an emailed statement: "My role and the role of NDCS is to carry out the order of the court."

The inmates on Nebraska’s death row and their crimes Raymond Mata Jr. Jose Sandoval Jorge Galindo Erick F. Vela Jeffrey Hessler John L. Lotter Roy L. Ellis Marco E. Torres Jr. Anthony Garcia Nikko Jenkins Aubrey Trail