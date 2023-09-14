Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers on Thursday announced he has filed a complaint against a company for allegedly selling fraudulent ticket packages to Nebraska football games.

Hilgers said his office filed the complaint in Lancaster County District Court against Nfluence, an unincorporated association of Nebraska creatives.

The complaint alleges that Nfluence violated the Consumer Protect Act and the Uniform Deceptive Trade Practices Act by misleading and causing financial harm to consumers from Nebraska and other states.

According to the complaint, beginning in June 2022, Nfluence advertised, offered for sale and sold a product called “The Nebraska Game Day Experience,” which offered fans the opportunity to watch a Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in a luxury suite, in person, with former University of Nebraska football players. Part of the proceeds were advertised to benefit nonprofits associated with former Nebraska football players.

The complaint alleges that consumers paid at least $1,000 to purchase Nfluences’ Nebraska Game Day Experience and were promised various additional perks, which they did not receive, and no money was given to charity. Instead, funds were used for non-charitable purchases and the customers also did not receive suite tickets.

In January, former Husker football player Adam Carriker said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), that he was duped into promoting Nebraska Game Day Experience and that the company had gained unauthorized access to his website and sent promotional emails to fans using his name.

