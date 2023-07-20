A young man who last summer rammed his motorcycle into a Lincoln Police officer on bike patrol downtown and rode away went to prison for it Thursday.

Alexander Nelson's attorney, Paul Lembrick, acknowledged the seriousness of what he'd done and the "alarming facts."

"At a surface level this sounds like something on a video game or seen in a movie. Mr. Nelson's actions certainly shocked the conscience," Lembrick said, before arguing for probation.

He said it begged the question: What caused a young 19-year-old with no real criminal history to make one bad decision after another.

The defense attorney pointed to immaturity and impulsivity common in young men his age, saying it led to his flight from officers and to him ultimately harming Officer Matthew Maguire.

Early Aug. 11, Maguire and another officer were on electric bikes in the Centennial Mall area just north of P Street when Nelson fled an officer trying to stop him in a cruiser. Nelson turned the wrong way down P Street against traffic, turned into the Centennial Mall park and sped toward the officers on the sidewalk.

It had been the second time that night the distinctive motorcycle with green under-glow lighting had driven recklessly, then fled officers at high speeds.

This time, Nelson ran directly into Maguire, leaving the front fender of the e-bike twisted nearly 90 degrees and seriously injuring Maguire.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ryan Decker said he thinks Nelson had been baiting law enforcement into contacts with him. He drove at them, got their attention, didn't stop.

He agreed it was almost a scene out of a movie or video game.

"But this is real life," Decker said. "In those video games you hit reset. ... Officer Maguire has to live with these injuries for the rest of his life. For the rest of his career."

The officer needed surgery and physical therapy for his injuries and thinks he may have a permanent disability, according to the judge.

Decker said last year in Lincoln, there were an "astronomical amount" of drivers fleeing officers, wrecks and fatalities, often involving motorcycles. As part of his job, he goes to the scenes.

"If you saw half of what law enforcement sees, what I've seen, you would never drive a motorcycle like that," he told Nelson.

Nelson, who was 19 at the time and 20 now, got away that night and tried to ditch the motorcycle. But he got caught about a week later and later pleaded no contest to attempted second-degree assault on an officer, leaving the scene of an injury accident and fleeing arrest.

On Thursday, he offered an apology, calling his actions dangerous and immature.

"And I have no one else but myself to blame," Nelson said.

He said he hopes the officer makes a full recovery if he hasn't yet and respects what he and other officers do for the community.

"I did not mean to harm anyone that night," Nelson said.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman said he had caused a significant injury to an officer simply doing his duty to try to keep the city safe.

"Then, after hitting him, you left the scene. Again fleeing. You left him there injured. Completely unacceptable behavior."

McManaman said many crimes are impulsive and emotional.

"Nothing unique about youth in regard to that really," he said. "A lack of maturity doesn't explain all of the this."

And he sentenced Nelson to five to 10 years in prison. When he gets out, his license will be revoked for two years.

