At least one person was seriously injured Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle they were riding crashed in northwest Lincoln.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue medics were called to the Interstate 80 and U.S. 77 interchange just before 4 p.m. on a report of a motorcycle that had left the roadway and crashed, according to emergency scanner traffic.

At least one person was believed to be seriously injured, scanner traffic indicated. It's unclear whether there was more than one person on the motorcycle.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

