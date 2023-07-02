A 64-year-old woman who had been missing since Saturday evening has been found and reunited with her family, the Lincoln Police Department said.

Shortly before 7 a.m., LPD announced in a tweet that the woman was missing.

The woman was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Sumner streets.

In a second tweet around noon, LPD said that the woman had been located.

