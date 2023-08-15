A 13-year-old student was injured Tuesday morning in a hit-and-run accident in front of Culler Middle School at 5201 Vine St., according to the Lincoln Police Department.

The student tried to use the crosswalk near Mahoney Drive to cross Vine Street when a smaller black SUV heading east struck them. After the driver hit the student, they continued east on Vine Street. The student has minor injuries.

The Lincoln Police Department asks any witnesses to reach them at their non-emergency number 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

