A massive fire that started in a detached garage Tuesday night in northeast Lincoln destroyed the garage and spread to two other structures, causing $200,000 in damage and forcing one family to relocate, authorities said.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews encountered "towering black smoke" and found the garage at 2200 N. 53rd St. fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on scene at the blaze at around 9:20 p.m. Tuesday, said MJ Lierman, the fire department's spokeswoman.

Fire crews began dousing the fire at 9:23 p.m. — seven minutes after they were dispatched, Lierman said, and had the flames under control within 14 minutes. Lierman said 39 firefighters and other department personnel responded the scene.

No one was injured in the fire.

But the three-alarm fire spread from the garage into the attic of the property owner's home and melted the siding of a structure on a neighboring property, Lierman said. The blaze caused a total of $200,000 in damage to the three structures.

"(The) kitchen and bedrooms are toast," Fire Inspector Jason Relford wrote in the city housing complaint he filed in the incident.

Relford hasn't determined the cause of the fire. Lierman said the garage had been deemed an "exclusion zone" — meaning Relford hasn't been able to enter it to investigate the cause — because it partially collapsed in the blaze.

