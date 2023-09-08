Felipe Vazquez said little Friday before being sentenced to 17- to 20 years for his part in a gang robbery and assault that left a Lincoln man dead in 2020.

"This was just another senseless and violent act that was committed by Mr. Vazquez," Lancaster County District Judge Andrew Jacobsen said.

Vazquez, now 20, already is serving a life sentence for fatally shooting Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera while trying to escape arrest in connection to Edward Varejcka's killing March 8, 2020.

"I don't think you can talk about this case without talking about the case involving Investigator Herrera," Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Eric Miller said Friday.

He said that's because on Aug. 26, 2020, the day Herrera was shot, he and the other officers were at Vazquez's father's house at 33rd and Vine streets to arrest Vazquez on a warrant for felony assault in the Varejcka case.

In an escape attempt, the then-17-year-old broke out a bedroom window and fired three shots from a stolen gun, fatally wounding Herrera and injuring a second officer from shrapnel.

Herrera died 12 days later. And last year, Vazquez was sentenced to life in prison plus 129 years for the murder.

Last month, Vazquez pleaded no contest to the most recent charge as part of a plea agreement that reduced it from murder.

On Friday at Vazquez's sentencing for Varejcka's assault, Miller said somebody had called the group, to which Varejcka was a part, on March 8, 2020, and told them Varejcka was at his apartment near North 22nd and Dudley streets and "prime for the taking."

"Whether this was for money or drugs or whatever," he said.

Miller said because witnesses initially lied, it was difficult for officers to figure out what exactly happened. But as they delved deeper, it was clear that this was a robbery and Vazquez was involved.

Early that morning, a 911 call sent first responders to Varejcka's apartment where they found the 36-year-old dead of three stab wounds.

Investigators found Vazquez's fingerprints on a TV thrown over his head.

They also found a kitchen knife from the apartment, with Varejcka's blood on the tip, which had been thrown outside the apartment building as the group left. But there was conflicting information about who had thrown it.

Vazquez's attorney, Nancy Peterson, on Friday focused on the fact that Vazquez's prints weren't found on the knife, which caused Varejcka's death.

"His prints were on the TV and he's accepted responsibility for his actions in assaulting Mr. Varejcka with that TV," she said. "But I ask that you sentence him for the assault, not the murder."

Peterson said it also was worth remembering that Vazquez was only 17 at the time. And, as pointed out by a doctor who evaluated him, a 17-year-old's brain is not fully formed or thinking of consequences.

Vazquez turned down an opportunity to speak for himself.

Miller said Vazquez has accepted no responsibility for what happened to Varejcka. But the second-degree assault charge was borne out of the physical altercation he and three others had with Varejcka that ended in his death.

"And that death was caused by Mr. Vazquez stabbing him," the prosecutor said.

In the end, the judge said Vazquez fully participated in a robbery where a person was stabbed to death. Then, he announced his sentence at the top end of the charge with a 20-year max.

