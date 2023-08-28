A 53-year-old Lincoln man was hospitalized with serious injuries after the motorcycle he was driving collided with an SUV in northeast Lincoln on Sunday night.

At about 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Yolande Avenue and Cornhusker Highway on a report of a crash, according to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department.

Arriving officers found that a 1994 Harley-Davidson motorcycle had collided with a 2014 Chevy Traverse. The motorcyclist, a 53-year-old Lincoln man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Traverse, a 61-year-old Lincoln man, was not injured.

Police said the motorcycle had been westbound on Cornhusker Highway and collided with the front of the SUV, which was southbound on Yolande Avenue and had stopped at the stop sign.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations had been issued as of Monday morning.

