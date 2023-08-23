A masked man robbed a north Lincoln gas station of cash early Wednesday morning before fleeing the area on a bicycle and evading responding officers, police said.

A clerk at the Kwik Shop near 48th Street and Madison Avenue called police to the convenience store shortly after midnight Wednesday morning as the man rode south on his bicycle after robbing the store, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The clerk, a 47-year-old woman, told police the man had walked into the shop and demanded money, Vollmer said. The man didn't appear to be armed and the clerk wasn't injured in the robbery, he said.

The unidentified man made off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The Police Department's investigation is ongoing.

