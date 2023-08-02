A 60-year-old man is in critical condition after he drove his pickup truck into an embankment early Wednesday morning in north Lincoln, according to police.

A witness told authorities that the man, who police haven't identified, was driving east on Fletcher Avenue at around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday when he drove past a stop sign at 14th Street, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

The man then drove his 2021 Dodge Ram pickup through the T-intersection and into an embankment on the east side of 14th Street, bordered to the south by Interstate 80.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital in critical condition, Vollmer said.

It's unclear if drugs, alcohol or a medical episode may have contributed to the crash.

