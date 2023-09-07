A Lincoln judge sentenced a 41-year-old prisoner to six- to 10 years more Thursday for stabbing a fellow inmate in the face, damaging his optic nerve.

Jason Palmateer pleaded no contest to second-degree assault for what happened May 16, 2019, at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln.

According to the affidavit for Palmateer's arrest, Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Pedram Nabegh said a 54-year-old inmate was attacked while sleeping, the wound puncturing his nose and exiting inside his mouth.

He was treated at the hospital and an eye surgeon later determined his optic nerve had been damaged, causing a "vision deficit."

Nabegh said video footage showed three inmates, including Palmateer and the injured man, in the room when it happened and Palmateer going to another room to change clothes. The clothes were found and tested for DNA, which tied him to the crime.

A search turned up a broken, paint-roller handle outside the fence with the injured inmate's DNA on it, and video showed Palmateer with it in his waistband, Nabegh said.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced him Thursday.

Palmateer is serving the rest of his original sentence of five- to six years in prison for assaulting a man with bolt cutters in Butler County in 2021 and would have been eligible for parole early next year.

