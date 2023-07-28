A 28-year-old man was punched and robbed near the area of 57th and Judson streets Thursday afternoon, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were sent to the area at about 4:30 p.m. on a report of an assault. The victim said he was riding his bike near 58th and Gladstone streets when a silver pickup began following him, LPD Capt. Todd Kocian said.

The man said he attempted to get out of the way, but fell off his bicycle. Two men then exited the pickup and punched him several times, took his bicycle and cell phone and then fled the scene, according to Kocian.

Kocian said the items were valued at about $350. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for a fractured nose and multiple abrasions and contusions before being released.

No arrests have been made and police are still investigating the incident, Kocian said. Police did not have descriptions of the two suspects.

