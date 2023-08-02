A 35-year-old man living in Lancaster County is accused of having a 17-year-old girl illegally brought to him from Guatemala — without her consent — before the man physically and sexually abused her for more than two weeks at a home south of Lincoln, authorities alleged.

Alvaro Gomez-Lopez was arrested Tuesday after Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies were sent to his residence, at 3501 Saltillo Road, following a report from a Houston-based social worker who told authorities they had received reports of physical and sexual abuse at the address, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

"Deputies immediately responded to the location, removed the victim and transported her to BraveBe Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview," Capt. Tommy Trotter said in the news release. The victim was eventually turned over to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for placement.

Trotter said the investigation revealed Gomez-Lopez entered the U.S. illegally about six months ago. He recently made financial arrangements for the girl to be brought into the country and transported to him, Trotter said, and she arrived sometime around July 16.

The girl told deputies that Gomez-Lopez had forced her to work inside and outside of the home — doing construction-type work as well as childcare and household chores — to repay the debt incurred for the transportation, Trotter said.

And, the girl said, she hadn't had food for five days when deputies took her into protective custody Tuesday morning.

Trotter said the girl reported that she had been subjected to unwanted sexual contact.

After interviewing the girl Tuesday, Trotter said deputies returned to the property between Lincoln and Roca and arrested Gomez-Lopez on suspicion of felony child abuse and third-degree sexual assault. He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

The sheriff's office is working with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Immigration and Customs Enforcement regarding Gomez-Lopez's immigration status.

At a media briefing Wednesday morning, Trotter said the sheriff's office didn't have details on how either Gomez-Lopez or the girl got into the U.S.

Trotter said authorities would also help the 17-year-old apply for a temporary visa so she can stay in the country for the duration of Gomez-Lopez's criminal litigation. The 35-year-old hasn't yet been charged with a crime.

For now, Trotter said, the girl will remain in HHS custody.

