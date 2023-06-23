A 24-year-old man is in custody after a nearly three-hour standoff with law enforcement near South 13th and Van Dorn streets.

Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said Gabriel Olivas, who has a history of violence and use of firearms, had refused to exit a home at 2672 S. 12th St.

The sheriff's department used a chemical agent in the basement and the second floor to smoke Olivas out onto the roof of the house at about 11 a.m. A woman, who was also inside the home, came out a door on the main level at about the same time. Neither had weapons on them, Houchin said. The woman was also arrested on a warrant.

Earlier, a 44-year-old man who came out of the house was arrested. Arthur Francis Jr. was taken into custody at about 10:30 a.m. for felony domestic assault, Houchin said.

It was unclear if any of the three lived in the home.

Houchin said they were arrested without incident and no one was hurt.

"I wish we didn't have to enter the chemical agents, but they were not talking to us. ... So they were just sitting tight," Houchin said. "Instead of putting officers or a canine in danger, we entered gas into the residence to help get them extracted out."

Shortly after 11 a.m., Houchin said the house was cleared.

Olivas was being sought by Lincoln Police in connection with a robbery on Wednesday near 21st and Washington streets where he allegedly pushed a person out of their vehicle and used the car to flee police.

Houchin said there were also four misdemeanor warrants for Olivas on charges including theft by shoplifting, obstructing a peace officer and driving under suspension.

The standoff started around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

