A set of lithium batteries inside a piece of golf equipment stored in the bed of a pickup truck caught fire in Lincoln on Monday after baking for hours in direct sunlight, according to city officials.

After Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews extinguished the truck fire, which broke out at around 4 p.m. in a residential neighborhood near the city's southeastern edge, investigators determined the only thing in the truck bed was a set of golf clubs, said MJ Lierman, the fire department's spokeswoman.

City Fire Inspector Brad Hasenjaeger found a small piece of equipment amid the debris and asked the truck's owner what it might be, Lierman said.

"The owner thought for a bit and said, 'Oh, that’s the rangefinder, I bet,'" Lierman said in an email to local media outlets.

Hasenjaeger ultimately determined that the rangefinder's lithium batteries overheated over the course of several hours Monday, when temperatures in Lincoln peaked at 92 degrees, and caught fire near Gabrielle Drive and Benziger Drive at around 4 p.m., Lierman said.

She said Hasenjeager double checked with a federal fire research engineer at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The engineer there agreed that the sunbaked batteries likely caused the fire, Lierman said.

