Ninth Street has reopened to traffic after a portion of it was closed for more than an hour Wednesday afternoon as Lincoln Fire and Rescue bomb technicians investigated a "suspicious package" left outside the city's Hall of Justice.

Authorities declared the situation was "all safe on the west lawn" shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The Lincoln Police Department had asked residents to avoid the area as technicians investigated the package, which was described by authorities as cylindrical with a spring inside, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The package was discovered at around noon on the west side of the Hall of Justice, which serves as the headquarters of the Police Department and Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and is home to the county's state court proceedings.

The building, at 555 S. 10th St., also houses the Lancaster County Attorney's Office and neighbors the City-County Building, which is home to numerous municipal government offices, including the mayor's office.

