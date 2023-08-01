A Lincoln woman is facing four felony drug charges and is suspected of selling an oxycodone pill that is thought to have led to a fatal overdose in July, police alleged in court filings.

Staci Foreman, 39, was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and three counts of drug possession for various amphetamine pills found in her Havelock home Thursday, Lincoln Police Investigator Andrew Barksdale said in the probable cause statement for her arrest.

Police had gone to Foreman's house Thursday as a part of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force's investigation into "a possible overdose death" that happened sometime in early July, Barksdale said in the statement.

Barksdale did not identify the suspected overdose victim in the court filing.

Investigators believe Foreman acquired 10 oxycodone pills and provided one of them to the victim, Barksdale wrote in the filing. Foreman sold another six of the pills to another resident, Barksdale alleged.

Police arrested Foreman at her northwest Lincoln home Thursday and took her to the Lancaster County jail, where she is being held on a $75,000 percentage bond. She must pay $7,500 to be released.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers