A 41-year-old Lincoln woman who physically assaulted a 10-month-old girl she'd been babysitting, leaving the infant with a life-threatening and life-altering head injury, went to prison for it Thursday.

Lancaster County District Judge Kevin McManaman sentenced Crystal Demers, also known as Crystal Woods, to 30 to 50 years in prison for first-degree assault and child abuse causing serious injury.

In June, following a trial to a judge rather than a jury, McManaman found her guilty of the charges.

The felony child abuse charge, he said, involved Demers not getting the girl medical attention sooner despite her clearly needing it.

"You were doing some searching on the Internet to try to find what was wrong. But you had been there and had inflicted the injuries yourself," McManaman told her, calling it a "violent act."

He said the child won't have anywhere near the life that she would have had given what Demers did.

"It is indeed a profound tragedy," McManaman said.

Demers turned down a chance to say anything. But her attorney, Tim Noerrlinger, asked him to consider probation or a sentence that would allow her to parole sooner, to begin repairing her relationship with her own children, taken away from her as a result of her actions.

In the affidavit for Demers' arrest, Lincoln Police said early March 4, 2021, they were called to a local hospital about the 10-month-old with a severe head injury.

Demers and one of her roommates had brought the girl to the hospital with bleeding on her brain, an injury so dire she required emergency surgery in Lincoln because doctors didn't believe she would survive a trip to a hospital in Omaha.

After surgery, the infant was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Omaha. A month later, she remained there in serious condition.

In court records, police said the girl's mother had left her in Demers' care for about a month before the injury.

Demers ultimately admitted late on the morning of March 3, she had struck the child with significant force on both sides of her head with open hands, simultaneously, then threw her on the couch, causing the infant to fall on the floor.

Demers noticed the girl was lethargic at about 6 p.m. and tried to wake her until her roommate returned home around midnight, saw the girl had an obvious head injury and convinced Demers they needed to take her to the hospital.

On Thursday, Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Jim Rocke clarified that the state was asking for significant, consecutive sentences on the charges to acknowledge both the assault and the fact that she didn't seek any medical care for the girl for more than 12 hours.

"I know the court's aware of how serious this case is. It very, very easily could've been a death case," he said.

