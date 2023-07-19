Another incident in which a vehicle rammed into a Lincoln vape shop occurred Wednesday, leaving behind extensive damage in the third such occurrence this month.

Wednesday's victim was Midwest Smoke Shop, 4718 O St., which had the front side of the building rammed by a 2020 Hyundai Elantra around 3:30 a.m., Lincoln Police Capt. Todd Kocian said.

Approximately $1,650 of miscellaneous vape products were stolen and roughly $10,000 in damage was caused to the business, according to police.

Kocian said they are working to find the owner of the vehicle and determine whether it had been stolen.

Earlier this month, burglars rammed cars into a gas station and a vape shop, also in north Lincoln, leaving behind a combined $18,500 in damages and taking nearly $1,100 worth of stolen goods.

Less than a week later, the same vape shop, Lincoln Vapor smoke shop near 27th and Fairfield streets, was burglarized a second time when a stolen 2013 Hyundai Sonata rammed through the store's front glass, causing $5,000 in damage with $1,000 worth of product taken.

The investigation into Wednesday's incident is ongoing.