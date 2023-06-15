A 19-year-old Lincoln woman is set for sentencing for a crash last year that killed a 28-year-old motorcycle rider.

Alexis Kelly will face up to three years in prison at the hearing in July after pleading no contest to motor vehicle homicide while driving recklessly.

Prosecutors say on Aug. 29, Kelly had been eastbound on Cornhusker Highway when she turned to head north, in front of Pierce White, who was heading west through a green light on his motorcycle.

Their vehicles collided. White died at the scene.

A drug recognition expert with the Lincoln Police Department conducted field sobriety tests and a drug influence evaluation that indicated impairment, and a urine test revealed the presence of THC, according to court records.

Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities Here are the safest—and most deadly—days for drunk-driving fatalities DUI fatalities by season Most dangerous holidays for DUI Most dangerous days of the week for DUI Most dangerous weeks of the year Ways to stay safe on the road during the holidays Consequences of getting a DUI DUIs leave a lasting financial impact An end to drunk driving Methodology