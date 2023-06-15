A 19-year-old Lincoln woman is set for sentencing for a crash last year that killed a 28-year-old motorcycle rider.
Alexis Kelly will face up to three years in prison at the hearing in July after pleading no contest to motor vehicle homicide while driving recklessly.
Prosecutors say on Aug. 29, Kelly had been eastbound on Cornhusker Highway when she turned to head north, in front of Pierce White, who was heading west through a green light on his motorcycle.
Their vehicles collided. White died at the scene.
A drug recognition expert with the Lincoln Police Department conducted field sobriety tests and a drug influence evaluation that indicated impairment, and a urine test revealed the presence of THC, according to court records.