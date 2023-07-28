A young Lincoln woman has gone to prison for a crash last year that killed Pierce White, a 28-year-old motorcycle rider.

Alexis Kelly, 19, had asked for probation.

"She's done everything she believes she can do to address what led us to today," her attorney, Tim Sullivan, told retired Lancaster County District Judge John Colborn.

Sullivan said from the outset Kelly wanted to accept responsibility and never suggested putting the family through a trial. Since, she's undergone outpatient treatment.

Deputy Lancaster County Attorney Ryan Decker said White, who had a construction business and loved ones, was 28, just riding a motorcycle and had done nothing wrong.

"And he was taken from this community ... by Ms. Kelly and her actions and her actions alone," he said.

Decker said that in mid-March 2022 Kelly was arraigned in Lincoln on a felony charge for attempting to forge a vehicle title, got a DUI in Iowa later that month and a warrant in late April on that case.

Then came this case, he said.

On Aug. 29, Kelly was eastbound on Cornhusker Highway when she turned to head north, in front of White, who was driving west through a green light on his motorcycle.

Their vehicles collided. White died at the scene.

A drug recognition expert with the Lincoln Police Department conducted field sobriety tests and a drug influence evaluation that indicated impairment, and a urine test revealed the presence of THC, according to court records.

Kelly ultimately pleaded no contest to motor vehicle homicide while driving recklessly in the case.

On Thursday, Decker said Kelly still hasn't taken care of the drunken driving case in Iowa and still has a warrant.

"Those are adult choices that she's made over and over," he said.

In the end, the judge said the fact that Kelly had gone to treatment was a factor in her favor.

"But I just simply can't ignore the impact that this has had and the serious nature of this," Colborn said.

He then sentenced her to two years in prison, plus a year and a half of post-release supervision. Three years was the maximum sentence on the charge.

