After police initially reported a group of at least six men beat and robbed a 22-year-old man near 33rd and Holdrege streets early Sunday morning, prosecutors have charged a single teen in the assault that left the man hospitalized, according to court records.

Tshawn Evans, 19, was captured on bystander video slamming the 22-year-old into the concrete before kicking and punching him in the head after the two were in an altercation at around 2 a.m. Sunday at a small gathering at 3341 Holdrege St., police alleged in court filings.

Evans continued to pummel the man even after he appeared to fall unconscious, Lincoln Police Investigator Patrick Murphy said in the probable cause statement for Evans' arrest.

Witnesses told police that Evans continued to hit the 22-year-old after the bystander who was recording stopped, but as the teen fled the area, a separate group of "kids" assaulted the man he had fought, Murphy said in the probable cause statement.

The man's girlfriend told police Sunday that she had been robbed of her purse and her boyfriend was robbed of his car keys by a group of at least six men.

Police did not mention the fistfight that apparently preceded the robbery when officials reported the crime to media Monday, though officers collected video of the fight at the scene, according to the probable cause statement.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews took the man to a local hospital, where he remained intubated and unconscious Wednesday after he was diagnosed with a fractured neck and torn ligament in his neck, Murphy said.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged Evans with first-degree assault for his alleged role in the beating. The charge carries a possible penalty of up to 50 years in prison.

Most dangerous cities in Nebraska Dangerous Cities in Nebraska 6. South Sioux City 5. Scottsbluff 4. North Platte 3. Lincoln 2. Grand Island 1. Omaha A note about the numbers