Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a 31-year-old man Friday night, according to police.
Officers were called to an apartment complex near S 11th and F Streets at around 7:40 p.m. in response to a reported shooting, and found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to a press release from the department. The man was taken to a local hospital.
The department's investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and no arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, according to police.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
