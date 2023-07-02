An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for a 64-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday evening.

The Lincoln Police Department is attempting to locate Melinda Beberman, who was last seen at 5 p.m. Saturday near 17th and Sumner streets.

The 64-year-old white woman is approximately 5-foot-3, 160 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt with a Goodwill logo on the front and back, light blue jeans and sneakers.

She has displayed signs of early onset dementia for the past 10 years and symptoms of schizophrenia.

Beberman, who was on foot with no phone, recently moved to Nebraska and is not familiar with the area.

The Lincoln Police Department asked the public to call the non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or 911 with any information on the woman's whereabouts.

