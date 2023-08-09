A 24-year-old Lincoln man is in jail facing four felony charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman after threatening her at gunpoint and repeatedly strangling her in May, police said in court filings.

Armed with a gun, Jaden Hofmann warned the woman that if she called police to her north Lincoln home in the early morning hours of May 23 that the morning would end in a "shootout," the woman told police a week later.

Hofmann, who was booked into the Lancaster County Jail on Tuesday, threatened to harm the woman, her family and himself if she didn't comply, Lincoln Police Investigator Eric Dlouhy alleged in the probable cause statement for the 24-year-old's arrest.

Then, after strangling the woman as many as 16 times — causing her to lose consciousness once, she told police — Hofmann sexually assaulted the woman while having a Ruger .380 pistol stored in the pocket of his leather vest, Dlouhy alleged in the statement.

The woman went to a local hospital for a sexual assault exam in the hours after the alleged attack, Dlouhy said.

And she reported the incident to police a week later, providing investigators a recording she took of Hofmann as he allegedly lodged threats against her and demanded she sleep with him in the lead-up to the assault, Dlouhy said.

The woman also gave police the magazine to Hofmann's Ruger .380, which she said fell out of his vest pocket and onto her bedroom floor that morning, according to a probable cause statement.

A Lancaster County judge signed a warrant for Hofmann's arrest July 31, when prosecutors charged him with first-degree sexual assault, terroristic threats, assault by strangulation and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Police arrested the 24-year-old Tuesday.

At his initial court appearance Wednesday, Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Hofmann's percentage bond at $750,000. He must pay $75,000 to be released from jail.

