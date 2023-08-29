The Lincoln Police Department asked for the public's help Tuesday in their search for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Constance Crosgrove was last seen at the People's City Mission at around 10 a.m. Monday, when she left the homeless shelter to walk to a nearby gas station but did not return, the Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Crosgrove, who has severe dementia, was wearing a pink and purple flannel jacket when she left the shelter Monday.

She is 5-foot-1, 165 pounds and has brown and gray hair and brown eyes, police said in the social media post. Crosgrove uses a triangle-shaped red walker with a basket on it.

The Police Department asked anyone who sees Cosgrove to call 402-441-6000.

Top Journal Star photos for August 2023