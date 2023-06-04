Lincoln Police are searching for a missing Lincoln girl last seen Saturday in the Havelock neighborhood.
Ariah Duoth is 12 years old, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighs approximately 105 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a maroon tank top and light-brown sweatpants, police said in a tweet Sunday morning. The back of her hair is dyed red.
The tweet did not specify the last time Duoth was seen Saturday.
Police are asking anyone with information to call its non-emergency dispatch number at 402-441-6000.
