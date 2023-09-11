Lincoln police are investigating two shootings over the weekend that didn't result in any reported injuries.

Sgt. Chris Vollmer said the first happened Saturday evening near Cooper Park, near South Eighth and D streets. The 911 call about gunshots came just before 6:30 p.m., and officers arrived to find a group of kids running away.

Police found two spent 9mm casings and damage to a home near Sixth and E streets consistent with gunfire.

Vollmer said it wasn't immediately clear if the home had been targeted or if it was just in the backdrop of where the shots had been fired.

Gunshots also were reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday near Antelope Valley Parkway and N street where officers found 16 9mm casings in the alley between Antelope Valley Parkway and 21st Street and O to N streets.

Police found no damage and identified no one injured by the gunfire, Vollmer said.

The incidents didn't immediately appear to be related to each other or a third report of a shooting over the weekend where at 47-year-old man was seriously injured.

Vollmer said he had no update on the shooting shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Knox Street.

