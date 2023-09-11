Lincoln police are continuing to investigate a robbery Thursday night at a convenience store in Havelock.
Sgt. Chris Vollmer said just before 10:30 p.m. a man and woman entered the Kwik Shop on Touzalin Avenue at Fremont Street and demanded cash from the clerk.
They left walking east after getting an undisclosed amount of cash.
Vollmer said no injuries were reported or weapons shown. As of Monday, no one had yet been arrested.
