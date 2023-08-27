Less than a month after she was, with little warning, named the acting chief of the Lincoln Police Department, Michon Morrow is still settling in.

Morrow, 48, is quick to admit that her transition into the chief's chair has been exciting, and, "if I’m being perfectly honest, at moments overwhelming."

The longtime fixture at LPD who has worked for the department in some capacity since 1995 — starting as an intern in the civilian-staffed Victim Assistance Unit and climbing the ranks to assistant police chief before her most recent promotion — is also quick to acknowledge that she does not have all the answers.

The following Q&A has been edited for length and clarity. Additional excerpts of the interview are featured in a story published last week.

LJS: You took over LPD under strange circumstances. Some of your rise is tied to Ewins, who promoted you to assistant chief upon her arrival and who you are now replacing. How do you grapple with the circumstances that led you here?

Morrow: I guess I want to recognize, first, that after former Chief Jeff Bliemeister left (in January 2021), there was a period of time of transition where Assistant Chief Brian Jackson, at that time, stepped into the role to be the acting police chief.

He actually placed me as an acting assistant chief, as well as Assistant Chief Jason Stille. So we were both captains, and, at that time, our department only had one assistant chief. And so (Jackson) stepping up to be the acting chief left a pretty significant void of leadership in our organization.

And so it was actually, to begin with, Brian Jackson who placed his trust in me and allowed me an opportunity to step into that role and start growing my knowledge and experience and engaging in leadership at a different level at our organization and with our community.

And I’m very thankful for that, because it really did help me understand some of the global perspectives that perhaps I had been missing. And so his selection of me into that position is really what helped make me successful for when former Chief Ewins came in and actually had a process to make that position permanent.

LJS: Your appointment represents a fresh start for the department following Ewins' resignation, but you're also a member of an old guard that is embroiled in other controversies. How do you square those things?

Morrow: What I want to tell you is that I have been here that length of time, since I was 19, commissioned now for 26 years. It’s not my lived experience here. I have had amazing support and opportunities.

With that said, it came with challenges. I put in for positions, for example, the first time I put in to be a field training officer, I was denied. The first time I put in for investigations, I was denied. I tested for sergeant and was passed over multiple times. Had to test again two years later and was passed over multiple times before I was promoted.

So things didn’t necessarily come easy. I had to learn. I had to grow. I had mentors that I surrounded myself with to help support me.

The amazing thing about this department is there’s incredible talent here. So when you put in for those positions, you are going up against people that have also worked hard to grow their knowledge, skills and abilities and it’s a competitive process.

With that said, I want to acknowledge that … we have made adjustments, and I’m really proud of the adjustments that we have made over the course of several years. So, for example, our promotional process — through the ranks to sergeant, and now we have the rank of lieutenant, to captain — we are outsourcing that and we are using an organization to come in and do those processes for us.

It really helps provide some, I suppose you could say, safeguards of perceptions of bias or unfairness when we have a company coming in and creating these processes for us.

LJS: How are you going to commit to transparency?

(For context, in the days before her resignation, Ewins came under fire for reducing access to the press and refusing to release bodycam footage from the department's investigation into a crash that involved a top law enforcement official. Those moves marked only the latest steps in the Police Department’s slow shift away from transparency).

Morrow: I want to start by saying that I acknowledge that those changes had had an impact that I don’t think was fully measured when that decision was made. To that end, I wasn’t a part of those decisions.

And so we are sitting with that now and evaluating and asking for feedback — and legitimately asking for feedback — and so we have already made some shifts with that feedback, and we will continue to engage … with our media partners to make sure that collectively we are making the right decisions when it comes to our accessibility and transparency.

So the question has been posed of whether we go back to (hosting media briefings five days a week again, rather than three) And my answer to that is: that is a decision for all of us to make together.

I didn’t make a knee-jerk decision to immediately change that back when I was appointed because I needed to understand the impacts and have these conversations to gauge the direction that we need to go.

LJS: As one of the department's three assistant chiefs, you weren't consulted on the decision to reduce media briefings?

Morrow: I was not a part of that conversation.

LJS: The Police Department has been chronically understaffed for at least two years. How are you going to address recruiting in a new way, and how will you do so while still prioritizing hiring female officers?

(For context, the department signed onto a national 30X30 initiative in March 2021 with a goal of increasing the representation of women in police recruit classes to 30% by 2030).

Morrow: I am excited ... when it comes to where we're at with our ability to recruit. And we have some amazingly talented people working in education and personnel. We have increased our advertising media strategies when it comes to recruitment, leveraging social media. And I'm really excited.

I really need to give credit to our city, because they did put us in a position where we could highlight the Lincoln Police Department as the highest-paid department in the state of Nebraska. There's also other incredible benefits, including the paid parental leave that we were just provided.

Additionally, our friends at the state Legislature (are) showing their support with new legislation that passed this year to provide free tuition at state colleges and universities for law enforcement officers and their dependents. We believe that that will help us be incredibly successful moving forward with our recruitment strategies.

While (staffing) is always a concern, it is now just excitement of seeing the outcomes and conversations revolving around what we're going to do with those staff when we have them. And we have started those conversations.

It’s very important for me to be able to be very intentional in decisions, making sure that we have a ‘Why?’ behind them instead of a shotgun approach. ... For me, that means always tying our “Why?” to our purpose.

Making sure that decisions that we made are not made in a silo, that we’re making them very collaboratively, that I’m listening to feedback being provided internally within our organization first and foremost. And then engaging our community on their needs.

We’re having conversations about the impact from moving from five community-based policing teams down to four, and wanting to understand what unintended consequences — impacts — that have been experienced in our department and then in the community, and listening to that feedback.

And we have had very long meetings about these issues, again, just trying to gauge and understand where we’re at and where we need to go.

Photos: Teresa Ewins tenure as Lincoln police chief