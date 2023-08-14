Police arrested two men Saturday in connection to the death of a 23-year-old Lincoln man, who was found dead in his west Lincoln home Saturday afternoon in what police suspect was a fentanyl overdose.

Trey Hollamon was found dead at about 12:30 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, Lincoln Police Investigator Jay Denzin said in court filings Monday.

Investigators found a rolled up $2 bill in Hollamon's bedroom with blue powder residue on it, leading police to believe the 23-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose, Denzin wrote in the court filings.

The investigation into the Hollamon's death quickly led the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force to a bowling alley near 48th and Holdrege streets — miles away from the overdose victim's house — where officers found two men who allegedly played a role in selling Hollamon the drug thought to have killed him, Denzin wrote.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Aidan Glenn and 30-year-old Michael Smith after holding the pair at gunpoint in the bowling alley parking lot at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, Denzin wrote.

Police believe Glenn purchased fentanyl pills from Smith on Friday before reselling a pill to Hollamon, according to the probable cause statement for Smith's arrest.

When investigators apprehended both men Saturday night, they found two fentanyl pills in Glenn's Ford Focus, Denzin wrote in the probable cause statement.

Smith, meanwhile, had another 45 fentanyl pills and a bottle of promethazine syrup in his Kia Optima, Denzin wrote. He also had $3,782 in cash on his person, Denzin wrote.

In an interview with police, Smith denied having any involvement with the drugs.

Police arrested Glenn on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug. Smith was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug and possession of money while violating a drug law.

Investigators also arrested a 21-year-old woman who had gone to the bowling alley with Glenn, according to court filings.

She allegedly possessed a piece of foil with a partially burned fentanyl pill inside and a small bag of cocaine, Denzin wrote. The Journal Star generally does not identify defendants accused only of drug possession.

Police took all three to the Lancaster County jail. Glenn and Smith remained in jail as of Monday morning, according to booking records.

Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Glenn's and Smith's percentage bonds at $500,000 amid their initial court appearances Monday afternoon. Both men must pay $50,000 to be released from jail on bond.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid thought to be among the leading killers of Americans ages 1-45 in 2021, was tied to at least 19 overdose deaths in Lincoln in 2021, according to city data.

Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone and is available for free at numerous area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com.

