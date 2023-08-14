Police arrested three people Saturday in connection to the death of a 23-year-old Lincoln man, who was found dead in his west Lincoln home Saturday afternoon in what police suspect was a fentanyl overdose.

The man was found dead at around 12:30 p.m. Saturday in his bedroom near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

"An evaluation of the scene led officers to suspect the death was related to a fentanyl overdose," Vollmer said.

The investigation into the 23-year-old's death quickly led the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force to 48th and Holdrege streets — miles away from the overdose victim's house — where officers found three people, at least two of whom are thought to have sold the man the drug that led to his death, Vollmer said.

Investigators arrested 23-year-old Aidan Glenn, 30-year-old Michael Smith and a 21-year-old woman after they found the trio in possession of 47 suspected fentanyl pills, a bottle of promethazine syrup and $3,782 in cash, Vollmer said.

Glenn was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to deliver a hazardous drug and possession of money while violating a drug law.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance but was not arrested in connection with the alleged delivery of any drugs. The Journal Star generally does not identify defendants accused only of drug possession.

Police took all three to the Lancaster County jail. Glenn and Smith remained in jail as of Monday morning, according to corrections records.

Fentanyl, a powerful opioid thought to be among the leading killers of Americans age 1-45 in 2021, was tied to at least 19 overdose deaths in Lincoln in 2021, according to city data.

Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, can be purchased and deployed by anyone and is available for free at numerous area pharmacies, a list of which is published at stopodne.com.

