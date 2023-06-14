Brittany Cook, Joshua Tackett
A Lincoln pair accused of felony child abuse in the March death of a 22-month-old boy have pleaded not guilty.
Joshua Tackett, 32, entered the plea at a hearing Wednesday morning.
The child's mother, 30-year-old Brittany Cook, did the same in writing, waiving her court appearance.
Neither have trial dates yet.
In court records, Lincoln police allege
Cook repeatedly ignored signs of abuse on Rudy Requejo-Ybarra Jr.'s body up to March 12, the day she finally took him to a hospital, and that Tackett, Cook's boyfriend of two months, abused the boy physically, leaving him brain-dead.
The 22-month-old had bruises all over his body, as well as "pattern injuries" on his face and chest, which investigators later matched to the grill of a space heater that Cook had left running next to her son when she took a shower March 11, police said.
Rudy died March 17 at Children's Hospital in Omaha.
In court records, investigators said Cook told them she had noticed numerous bruises and injuries on his body since she began dating Tackett in January.
Prosecutors charged Tackett and Cook both with child abuse resulting in death, a felony punishable by 20 years to life in prison if convicted.
Tackett also faces two unrelated felony gun charges.
Today in history: June 14
1922: Warren G. Harding
In 1922, Warren G. Harding became the first president heard on radio, as Baltimore station WEAR broadcast his speech dedicating the Francis Scott Key memorial at Fort McHenry.
AP
1940: Nazi Germany
In 1940, German troops entered Paris during World War II; the same day, the Nazis began transporting prisoners to the Auschwitz (OWSH’-vitz) concentration camp in German-occupied Poland.
AP
1954: Dwight D. Eisenhower
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a measure adding the phrase “under God” to the Pledge of Allegiance.
AP
1982: The Falkland Islands
In 1982, Argentine forces surrendered to British troops on the disputed Falkland Islands.
AP
1993: Ruth Bader Ginsburg
In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.
AP
2011: Barack Obama
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama made a four-hour visit to Puerto Rico, becoming the first president since John F. Kennedy to make an official visit to the U.S. territory.
AP
2016: Barack Obama
Five years ago: President Barack Obama angrily denounced Donald Trump’s anti-Muslim rhetoric in the wake of the Orlando nightclub shooting, blasting the views of the presumptive Republican presidential nominee as a threat to American security; Trump responded by suggesting that Obama seemed angrier at him than he was at the gunman.
AP
2017: Shooting
In 2017, a rifle-wielding gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, wounding House Whip Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES’) and several others; the assailant died in a battle with police.
AP
2017: West London
In 2017, fire ripped through the 24-story Grenfell Tower in West London, killing 71 people.
AP
