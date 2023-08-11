Two Lincoln residents were arrested early Friday morning after narcotics investigators found pounds of drugs and eight handguns in their Belmont neighborhood home, police officials alleged.

Investigators with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant at the home, near North 12th and Adams streets, at around midnight Friday, turning up 2 pounds of cocaine, 4 pounds of marijuana and the cache of firearms, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

Police also found containers of THC concentrate, bottles of suspected codeine and promethazine, various pills and $4,830 in cash, Vollmer said.

Vincent Foster, 25, and Erin Hagood, 24, were arrested and taken to the Lancaster County jail.

Police arrested both residents on suspicion of nine felony charges, including possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and possession of a stolen firearm.

