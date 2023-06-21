A Lincoln pair are facing felony charges for the alleged sexual abuse of three young girls.

At their first appearances on the charges Tuesday, Maurice Thomas, 43, and Sahara Williams, 19, were ordered held in jail without bond.

Both are charged with one count of first-degree sexual assault of a child and third-degree sexual assault of a child. Thomas faces an additional charge of first-degree sex assault of a child.

If convicted, the first-degree sex assault charges carry a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison on each and up to life. The third-degree sex assault charge could lead to another three years.

In court records, Lincoln Police Officer Kathleen Brandt said on May 30, an officer was flagged down in the street by the mother of three girls, who range in age from 8 to 10, wanting to report the abuse.

In an interview that followed at the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center, the oldest of the girls said it had started a year earlier when Thomas asked her to kiss him and threatened to shoot her if she said no.

In separate interviews, the girls alleged multiple incidents of sexual abuse at the hands of Thomas, a friend of the family, and Williams' involvement.

Police arrested Thomas and Williams on Friday.

Top Journal Star photos for June 2023