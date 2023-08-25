A Lincoln man and his accomplice were charged Thursday for their alleged role in the gunpoint robbery of a woman Monday outside a gas station near the city's airport, according to court filings.

A 23-year-old woman called police to the U-Stop at 2925 N.W. 12th St. at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, where she said she was approached by a pregnant woman who asked if she wanted to buy a pair of Jordan sneakers, Lincoln Police Officer Robert Medina alleged in the court filings.

The woman led the 23-year-old to a spot behind the gas station, where a man appeared, pushed her against the store's wall and flashed a handgun, Medina wrote in the filings.

"Where's the money?" the man, later identified as 22-year-old Elijah Taylor, is alleged to have asked the woman.

The woman handed over $400 in cash she had on her person, Medina said, before Taylor allegedly issued a warning to the woman.

"If you tell on me I'll blow yo a** down," Taylor allegedly said.

Police identified Taylor and 22-year-old Deondra Lake — the pregnant woman accused of luring the victim to the other side of the gas station — after officers recognized the pair in surveillance footage that captured the incident, Medina wrote.

Officers arrested the pair Tuesday at an apartment near North 14th Street and Fletcher Avenue before taking them to the Lancaster County jail.

Prosecutors on Thursday charged both of them with robbery.

