The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and Lincoln Police are warning about the dangers of a potent drug intended as an animal tranquilizer called xylazine.

According to a Friday news release from the Health Department, instances of xylazine mixed with fentanyl and other illicit drugs like heroin and cocaine are becoming more common across the U.S., and those combinations "can put people at higher risk of a fatal overdose."

Xylazine, a non-opiate sedative and tranquilizer, is not approved for use in people in the U.S., according to the federal Food and Drug Administration.

Since May 2021, Lincoln Police have identified just four local cases in which xylazine was seized. No fatal xylazine-related overdoses have occurred in Lincoln so far, the release said.

"LPD is dedicated to informing the public of dangerous narcotic trends occurring across the nation that may impact our community," Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said in the news release. "Currently, we have seen very few incidents concerning xylazine, but it is important to be aware and educated of its dangerous effects."

The Health Department is also working to inform local health care professionals of xylazine and its different names. Products containing xylazine may go by the street names tranq, tranq dope, sleep cut and zombie drug. Still, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said people who use these drugs are often unaware that xylazine was added.

When used in people, xylazine can cause the following symptoms:

* Unresponsiveness and decreased consciousness.

* Low blood pressure.

* Slow heart rate.

* Reduced or slow breathing.

* Dry mouth.

* Drowsiness.

* Coma.

The DEA has seized xylazine and fentanyl mixtures in all but two states, a DEA administrator said, and in 2022 "approximately 23% of fentanyl powder and 7% of fentanyl pills seized by the DEA contained xylazine."

According to an October DEA report documenting a two-year period beginning in 2020, the Midwest saw the smallest increase where xylazine was identified — a 7% increase.

In comparison, the largest increase occurred in the South, where xylazine identifications increased by almost 200%.

For more information about xylazine, visit www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/deaths/other-drugs/xylazine/faq.html.

Photos: Once-standout DEA agent says war on drugs is 'unwinnable'