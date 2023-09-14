City officials unveiled a new communications platform Thursday that allows 911 and non-emergency callers to provide livestream video, text, photos and location data to police and fire dispatchers.

The "new, cutting edge technology," called Prepared Live, is meant to give first responders the most accurate assessment of a scene possible before they arrive while also mitigating communication barriers that phone calls present to callers who are deaf, hard of hearing or who don't speak English, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Thursday.

Gaylor Baird introduced the new technology, which officials said has been in use in Lincoln for two months, at a news conference Thursday morning alongside Assistant Police Chief Brian Jackson and Jessica Loos, who manages Lincoln's Emergency Communications Center.

Dispatchers at the city's 911 center can send a Prepared Live link that, with the caller's consent, initiates a live video stream from the caller's smartphone camera, Loos said.

Telecommunicators can then relay the intel they're gathering to first responders in the form of live video, photos, GPS locations and messages, Loos said, helping police or other emergency personnel assess the situation before they arrive.

The live window that the video provides could allow dispatchers to call for additional personnel before first responders have eyes on the scene, Loos said.

"If there's an incident where we could gather critical information about the scene, we have access to the cameras on their phones — just at the time of the incident — again, working with that citizen," Loos said.

Lincoln is the largest city in Nebraska to partner with Prepared 911, the Delaware-based company that provides the platform.

"This is just one more technology that assists us in doing our job every day," said Jackson, one of the department's two assistant police chiefs and among the longest-serving officers on the police force.

The platform — which the city is paying $49,800 a year to utilize — is also capable of instantly translating text messages into 140 different languages and offers text access for deaf and hard of hearing community members.

About 20% of the city's annual usage fee, or $10,000, is for translation services, Loos said. The city is paying for the platform through general budget and state funds.

The city can renew its contract with Prepared 911 at the same annual price for three more years after its initial 12-month subscription period ends, according to the agreement between the city and the company, which city officials signed in April.

"It is money well spent," said Jackson, who noted that the Police Department has "absolutely" used the translation services in the first two months of Prepared Live's arrival in Lincoln, but suggested that the photo and video sharing capabilities are still being rolled out.

Loos said the innovative platform could be particularly helpful to the deaf and hard of hearing community, which have reported challenges in quickly describing what's happening at a given scene — an obstacle that can be particularly worrying in moments when every second counts.

"Their biggest fear: medical situations," Loos said, summarizing the conversations she had with members of the deaf and hard of hearing community as the city weighed how to best serve them.

"Historically, on a landline, if you called 911, and nobody was on the other end, it was easy for us to pretty accurately know where you were at and send responders," Loos said. "With cellphone technology, that's not always the case, so this really does allow us to have a window into what's happening at the time."

Kelsey Cruz, a marketing and communications specialist for the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, said Thursday that she wasn't yet familiar with Prepared Live, but said the overall goal of the platform — making emergency services more accessible — "is always great."

"For obvious reasons, there are many challenges that people who are deaf or hard of hearing face in an emergency," Cruz said in an email. "With that, any technology enhancements that are accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing community are a positive step in the right direction."

Dispatchers can also use the messaging platform to make contact with would-be callers who dial 911 but hang up before being connected, known as abandoned 911 calls, to discreetly confirm whether they need emergency services or not, Loos said.

Lincoln's dispatch center has received 7,753 abandoned 911 calls so far in 2023.

Residents don't need to download an app to utilize Prepared Live, though they do need a smartphone, Loos said. If necessary, dispatchers will prompt callers to activate the platform through a text message and, in many cases, will give callers a heads up that the text is coming if they remain on the line.

The cloud-based technology is independent from Lincoln's current 911 call-taking infrastructure and wouldn't be impacted by a 911 service outage, Loos said.

The new technology — which, if activated, gives dispatchers direct access to camera and location data — comes with some privacy concerns. Loos emphasized that dispatchers will only be able to access what is shared with them and won't have a window into other content on a caller's cellphone.

The images and data shared with dispatchers, like audio recordings of 911 calls, would also be a matter of public record, though such information is unlikely to be disseminated in response to a public records request.

Asked if investigators or prosecutors would use the video or images captured via the Prepared Live platform to help build criminal cases, Loos did not answer directly.

"As a 911 communications center, we absolutely follow all retention rules and public information rules as we do now," she said. "This technology is no different."

Separate from anxieties over privacy breaches, the city has raised its own concerns over the terms of the agreement its officials signed with Prepared 911.

In an adhesion letter drafted in March and attached to the city's agreement with Prepared 911, Assistant City Attorney Tonya Peters said the company had been unwilling to negotiate on three terms, including one that stipulates all fees paid by the city "are not refundable."

Peters, who serves as the Police Department's legal adviser, also took issue with Prepared 911's disclaimers of warranties and limitations of liability, which Peters said provides no guarantee that the software will work but ensures Prepared 911 is generally not liable for their product or services — without providing remedies for the city.

The city sought other providers for the kind of technology Prepared 911 offers, but determined the company's offer was "the only reasonable, cost effective solution available."

