School officials evacuated Lincoln Northwest High School at around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday after smelling "a strong odor" in a science classroom, according to authorities.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the school, at 4901 W. Holdrege St., as students evacuated as a precaution Tuesday morning, the fire department's spokeswoman, MJ Lierman, said in a news release.

Officials initially believed that the odor stemmed from a gas burner that had been left on in the science classroom, but Black Hills Energy employees later determined that there is no gas piped into the room.

Lierman said further investigation pointed firefighters to the classroom's emergency eye wash station. The odor that forced Tuesday's evacuation stemmed from sewer gas from the dry trap of that wash station, she said.

Crews ventilated the area before students reoccupied the building.

In a message to families Tuesday morning, Lincoln Northwest Principal Cedric Cooper lauded the quick response from school, city and Black Hills officials who identified and mitigated the issue.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue officials were called back to the school for a medical issue at 9:30 a.m., officials said. Lierman said the medical episode was unrelated to the sewer gas leak.

