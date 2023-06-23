A Lincoln restaurant remains open for business despite an ongoing investigation stemming from a fire Monday.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to an early Monday morning fire at El Cielito Lindo Mexican Restaurant at 100 N. First St. Thick black smoke was seen coming out of the restaurant, but no further details have been given. Fire Investigator Chris Crocker said the investigation has been turned over to the Lincoln Police Department to determine if criminal activity was involved.

LFR spokeswoman MJ Lierman said Friday morning the investigation was “declared suspicious in nature” because the front door seemed to be broken out upon LFR’s arrival. It is unknown if the broken door was from the fire’s heat.

The fire occurred on the east side of the building, which was used for storage. The restaurant’s owner confirmed that it is up and running with normal business hours on the west end of the strip mall.

“We would like to thank all our customers for your support and hope to see you soon,” the restaurant said in a Tuesday Facebook post.

