A 19-year-old Lincoln man who trespassed three times at two middle schools earlier this year is now facing new charges over his alleged communications with a 12-year-old girl, according to court filings.

Now, prosecutors have charged Wells with two felonies — child enticement and enticement by electronic communications — after a warrant served on the 12-year-old student's Snapchat account revealed numerous messages the girl exchanged with Wells over the course of five months, including a photo of Wells' genitalia, police alleged in new court filings.

The girl in October sent a nude photo of Wells to her older sister, along with a screenshot of a message from Wells that suggested the 12-year-old and her sister should "engage in sexual activity with him," Lincoln Police Investigator Kelsey Burruss said in the probable cause statement for Wells' arrest.

In one January exchange, when the girl and Wells made plans to meet at a park so he could give her marijuana, the girl told him to "bring a condom," Burruss said in the statement.

In another message sent in January, Wells told the girl their relationship wouldn't work out "if you don't want sex," Burruss said.

Police sought a warrant for the girl's Snapchat in May — months after their investigation into her relationship with Wells started in January, when he snuck inside Irving twice on the morning of Jan. 22 as students arrived for breakfast.

Wells crashed into a fence as he tried to leave the school that morning, police said then.

Footage from that incident showed Wells' car arrive near the school at around 6:30 a.m. before the girl got in the rear seat of his car at 6:35 a.m., Burruss said. She remained there until 7:09 a.m., according to the court filing.

Four days later, on Jan. 26, a friend of the girl told police she was dating Wells.

The girl refused to describe her relationship with Wells to police, Burruss said in the court filing, but she told a school administrator she had sent "inappropriate photos" to Wells and planned to run away to Mexico with him.

In February, after Wells was arrested for trespassing at Culler Middle School, the girl posted a TikTok in which she said "my boyfriend is in jail."

Police sought a warrant for Wells' arrest in early August. Prosecutors moved forward with criminal charges against Wells last week, according to court filings. The 20-year-old was arrested Monday.

At his initial court appearance Tuesday, Judge Thomas Zimmerman set Wells' percentage bond at $150,000, according to court filings. He must pay $15,000 to be released.

