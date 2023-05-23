A Lincoln man who sold heroin that led to another man's overdose death in 2019 told a federal judge Tuesday that his drug addiction started after a doctor prescribed him oxycodone for a workplace injury.

"I've struggled with my addiction and turned myself around," 59-year-old Eric Sherrod Harris told Senior U.S. District Judge John Gerrard.

Harris said that after being on oxycodone pills for 10 years, the doctor took them from him.

"So I turned to the street to buy them," he said. "It's just a vicious cycle."

Harris, who has gone through treatment since his indictment, said he's learned quite a bit about opioid addiction, and he wouldn't wish it on anybody.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Bunjer said part of the struggle with the case is the victim had overdosed but survived twice previously on drugs supplied to him indirectly through Harris.

"The parties involved in this could have easily stopped distributing the drugs once an individual they were aware of had overdosed and lived," Bunjer said.

Harris had overdosed on the same drugs three times, too, she said. But he continued to sell them to Zachary Northey, his daughter's then-boyfriend, who in turn sold them to the man who died, identified in court documents only as M.R.

When the victim overdosed a third time, Bunjer said, he died.

Harris' attorney, Chad Wythers, said he didn't know what happened or whether Northey gave the drugs to the victim, who he identified as Mickey Rowe, a 40-year-old Lincoln man who died Jan. 9, 2019.

But there's no doubt Harris is an addict and had distributed heroin, he said, explaining why he pleaded guilty.

Wythers said Harris' arrest probably was the best thing to happen to him, because it was the impetus for him to get into treatment.

In the end, the judge said the case involved extremely serious offenses and resulted in someone's death, even though Harris was one step removed from that.

"It's a tragic, tragic case all the way around," Gerrard said. "I'm glad you're going to have the ability to turn your life around."

And then he sentenced Harris to 14 years in federal prison, allowing him to report on Aug. 2.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Northey is set for sentencing in July for his role in the crime.

