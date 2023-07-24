A 58-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly threatened to kill another man as he chased him with a knife early Saturday morning in north Lincoln, police said in court records.

Police found an open folding knife in Joe Policky's pocket as they arrested him near North First Street and Cornhusker Highway at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Lincoln Police Officer Nicholas Vest said in the probable cause statement for Policky's arrest.

Officers responded to the area Saturday morning after an Omaha man who had stopped at a nearby gas station called police and reported one man — later identified as Policky — was chasing another with a knife, Vest said the statement.

When police arrived, the 48-year-old man who Policky was allegedly chasing told investigators Policky had threatened to kill him with the knife over a $5 debt.

Policky denied threatening the man, who he said had stolen money from him.

Prosecutors charged the 58-year-old Monday with terroristic threats.