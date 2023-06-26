A 45-year-old Lincoln man is in jail after he allegedly threatened to cut off his girlfriend's head amid an argument Sunday night, among a host of gruesome threats he's accused of hurling at the 46-year-old and her family, according to court records.

Daniel Schippert's girlfriend told police that he threatened to kill her at about 10 p.m. Sunday before saying he wanted to grab a knife, cut her head off and repeat the action on her children and mother, Lincoln Police Officer Tyler Dean said in the probable cause statement for Schippert's arrest.

The 45-year-old allegedly told his girlfriend that he would put her mom's head in a mailbox afterward, Dean said in the statement filed in Lancaster County court Monday.

Police responded to Schippert's house near 48th and Judson streets and arrested him there shortly after 10 p.m.

Schippert's family called police on him after he threatened to grab a gun, they told police. The man's girlfriend pointed investigators to four guns stowed in the 45-year-old's bedroom.

Prosecutors on Monday charged Schippert with terroristic threats, a felony.

