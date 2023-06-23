A 59-year-old Lincoln man was arrested in the parking lot of a local sex store Thursday after he threatened a Doctor John's employee with a screwdriver following his removal from the store, according to police.

Police arrested Daryl Stokebrand at the store, near 48th and Vine streets, just before 6 p.m. Thursday after they responded to the shop on a report of a male chasing an employee with a knife, Lincoln Police Sgt. Chris Vollmer said.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 53-year-old employee holding Stokebrand down in the parking lot, Vollmer said.

The employee told police that Stokebrand had been in the business several times and, when he was asked to leave, he brandished a screwdriver, threatened the 53-year-old and tried to strike him with it, Vollmer said.

The Doctor John's staffer instead struck Stokebrand, holding him down until police arrived, Vollmer said.

Police arrested the 59-year-old on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

He was taken to the Lancaster County jail.

